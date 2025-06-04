Variety again on tap at Hoffman Center in Manzanita Published 11:45 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

The Hoffman Center for the Arts in Manzanita will showcase found object art by Jeremy Furnish called "bits and pieces of now and then" through June. Maude May is a collage artist, layering images for fabric-based collages using hand stitching and photography. Deborah Gangwer displays the intensity of her passion for the Oregon Coast in her artwork.

MANZANITA — The Hoffman Center for the Arts launches its June exhibition with an opening reception 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. June 7.

On display is the work of three Northwest artists, Deborah Gangwer, Jeremy Furnish, and Maude May.

The exhibit runs to June 28. The gallery at 594 Laneda Ave. is open noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. For details, log on to https://hoffmanarts.org.

Gangwer, an arts educator from Portland, offers “Painting Wonder,” a collection of observations on Oregon’s coastline where she notes the meeting of the sky, water and land become “an interchangeable wonder.”

India Downes-Le Guin, executive director of the Center, notes that Gangwer paints to capture a mood or feeling of the natural world. “The results are paintings that operate between naturalism and abstraction.”

Furnish’s exhibit is called “bits and pieces of now and then,” creating sculpture from found objects. ”

A full-time artist for more than two decades, Furnish’s journey spans set design, fabrication and public installations. Downes-Le Guin said his sculptures are “tactile and introspective, balancing technical mastery with a childlike curiosity that’s never left him.”

May is a collage artist, layering images for fabric-based collages using hand stitching and photography. She collects discarded snapshots, copyright-free photos and scans of her own photography.