Seaside Artwalk: Remarkable variety on show Published 10:55 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025

1/7 Swipe or click to see more “In Bloom” is the title of this credit card mosaic by Mari Cardinal Walker at SunRose Art & Whimsy for the Seaside First Saturday Artwalk June 7. 2/7 Swipe or click to see more These glass bracelets are at Ruby Tides Jewelry. 3/7 Swipe or click to see more This “Under the Sea” watercolor is by Bev Birdwell exhibited at the Fairweather Gallery. 4/7 Swipe or click to see more This “Golden Salmon” work, a pastel by Dennis Cunningham, is at Fairweather Gallery. 5/7 Swipe or click to see more This magnet for the “Goonies” Treasure Hunt is from Beach Bum Designs. Owner Steve Bahr is founder of the Beach Bum Goonies Treasure Hunt, co-sponsored by 94.9 The Bridge. 6/7 Swipe or click to see more These wooden replicas of ships are featured at Pacific Heirloom and Collectibles. 7/7 Swipe or click to see more Dave Bartholet created “The Dance,” a watercolor at TigerLily Gallery and Boutique.

The Seaside First Saturday Art Walk is celebrating 21 years. It runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 7. It is a free event in the Historic Gilbert District between Holladay and Broadway in downtown Seaside. There is courtesy parking at Holladay and Oceanway.

Here are some of the highlights:

Sunrose Art & Whimsy

734 Broadway St.

Featuring credit card mosaic artist Mari Cardinal Walker. Inspired by the sky, trees, and flowers around her, the work appears as small dots, and the designs started coming to mind. Walker began incorporating her ideas onto canvas using her cut-up credit cards and many dots. Live music will be provided by Larry Calame.

TigerLily Gallery and Boutique

613 Broadway St.

Dave Bartholet is a self-taught artist residing in Seaside. He is known for his loose style of watercolor painting, sometimes adding abstract scenes. Bartholet is known for his wildlife paintings and beach scenes and has illustrated magazine and book covers.

Beach Bum Designs

606 Broadway St.

Featuring laser cutting, a process that uses a focused beam to cut into wood precisely, with designs created by graphic design artist and owner Steve Bahr. He is founder of the Beach Bum Goonies Treasure Hunt, co-sponsored by 94.9 The Bridge.

Pacific Heirloom and Collectibles

608 Broadway St.

Featuring wood collectible ships of all sizes. Many are vintage. Discover high-quality ship models including sailboats and pirate ships.

Fairweather House and Gallery

612 Broadway St.

This is the opening reception for an exhibition titled Poseidon’s Realm. Poseidon is the mythological Greek god of the sea known for his control over the oceans.

It will feature original works by watercolor artist Bev Birdwell, abstract painter Nick Brakel, wood sculptor Mike Brown, pastel painter Dennis Cunningham, professor emeritus of art at Pacific University, acrylic painter Jan Shield and oil painter Vicky-Combs Snider. Visitors may meet the artists. Live music will be provided by Seaside singer and acoustic guitarist Jason Lambert.

Treasures of the Viking Rabbit

10 N. Holladay Drive, Suite A

An addition to the Historic Gilbert Block Building, Nancy Russell brings her trophy, textiles and engraving shop to downtown Seaside.

The Whet Spot

12 N. Holladay Drive

Featuring Seaside resident abstract artist Kandy Schwartz. The Whet Spot features many other known local artists with exciting personalities. Patrons can enjoy craft beers, ciders and wines in the newly expanded gathering room, which features a gallery wall showcasing local artists.

Ruby Tides Jewelry

18 N. Holladay Drive

Featuring millifora glass bracelets and pendant necklaces.

Visitors may also find additional original art during the day at other venues. These include:

• Starry Night Inn and Art Hotel, 811 1st Ave.

• Seaside Coffee House, 3 N. Holladay Drive

º Seaside Antique Mall, 726 Broadway St.

Denise Fairweather chairs the Seaside First Saturday Art Walk and serves as director of the Historic Gilbert District in Seaside. She is gallerist/curator at the Fairweather House and Gallery, 612 Broadway St., Seaside. For details, log on to www.fairweatherhouseandgallery.com.