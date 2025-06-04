Home Cooking Chronicles: Macerated strawberries Published 11:41 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Last year at a graduation party, I had to carry the components for a dozen strawberry shortcakes past a crowd of guests. It was an awkward moment — walking past everyone without making eye contact, heading straight into the house. It felt like I was sneaking contraband through airport security.

The shortcakes were a special request from the graduate, and she didn’t want to share. So, the cakes were stashed away in a kitchen cabinet, and the strawberries and cream were quickly tucked into the fridge for safekeeping.

Looking back, I don’t think anyone was all that interested in the shortcakes themselves — they’re kind of beige. But the macerated strawberries? That’s what got people’s attention. The fruit was the star of the show.

Macerated fruit (fruit mixed with sugar to draw out the natural juices) is easy to make and perfect to have on hand for special occasions. And it’s not just for shortcakes — think pound cake, granola, pancakes, ice cream, or angel food cake.

Macerated berries are an upgrade for most cake-y desserts and carb-y breakfasts.

Just one tip: don’t store them in a clear container (like I did) when carrying them through a crowd of guests who aren’t getting any. Turns out, people don’t seem to like that very much.

Macerated strawberries

Ingredients

• 2 tablespoons granulated sugar

• 1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil, plus more for garnish

• 1 pound fresh ripe strawberries, hulled and quartered (about 2 cups)

• 1 teaspoon. lemon zest

• 1 1/2 teaspoon. fresh lemon juice

Preparation

Place the sugar and basil in a small food processor or blender. Pulse until basil is fully incorporated into sugar and mixture looks like wet sand, 20 to 30 pulses.

Stir together the strawberries and other ingredients in a medium bowl until the berries are evenly coated.

Let stand at room temperature until sugar dissolves and strawberries are syrupy, at least 30 minutes or up to 2 hours. Garnish with additional basil. Store, covered, in refrigerator up to 24 hours.

Brian Medford is a baker, teacher and the owner of The Rusty Cup in Astoria. He has lived in the Northwest for more than 20 years and delights in Southern cooking. Contact him at blmedford@gmail.com.