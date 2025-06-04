Free concert features singers at Sou’wester Published 10:59 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025

SEAVIEW — Lili St. Anne and Erika Lundahl will perform at the Sou’wester Lodge, 3728 J Place, in Seaview 6 p.m. Jun. 7.

The concert is free. Elizabeth Margit-Anne is the frontwoman of Lili St. Anne, a Santa Fe, N.M.-based project that combines psychedelic rock with folk songs. She has performed in Paris, Budapest, throughout Virginia and around the Western United States. The group’s most recent double-single release “Love Blah Blah and Stranger” can be found on streaming platforms.

Lundahl is based on Coast Salish land in Seattle. Her newest album is “Messy, Blessed Infinity,” decribed as “an exuberant love letter to the world, wrapped in notes that bend from energized folk rock, rich finger picking, and melodic vocals reminiscent of Laura Marling, Joan Baez and Lucinda Williams.”