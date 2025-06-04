Farmers Market vendors ready to sell Published 11:34 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more The Columbia Pacific Farmers Market launches its summer season June 6 at Veterans Field in Long Beach. It is open from noon to 5 p.m. every Friday through Sept. 19. Patrick Webb 2/2 Swipe or click to see more The Columbia Pacific Farmers Market launches its summer season June 6 at Veterans Field in Long Beach. It is open from noon to 5 p.m. every Friday through September.

LONG BEACH — The vision statement of the Columbia-Pacific Farmers’ Market says it all.

It is “to link regional farmers, fishers, growers and producers with consumers, putting fresh, wholesome, regionally sourced foods in the hands of those who most need and desire them, thereby strengthening our citizens and visitors, our working food producers, our environment, our economy and our community overall.”

The market operates at Veterans Field at 111 Third St. S.E., in downtown Long Beach from June through Sept. 19 on Friday afternoons from noon to 5 p.m. Vendors offer local produce, baked goods, jams and crafts.

For the first day, Richie Bean will provide the music.

“You can sit and listen to music or other entertainment, beat your friend at checkers, chat and dance with your neighbor, watch someone cook or learn about a community nonprofit organization,” said manager Mallory Cox. “There isn’t a better way to start your weekend at the beach.”

She noted that the project supports regional farmers, fishers, growers and producers by facilitating direct links to wholesale and retail purchasers of their goods. We support farmers, fishers, growers and producers by providing land, guidance, financing and infrastructure for a weekly farmers’ market.”

For questions, contact Cox at (360) 244-3921 or email cpfmmallory@gmail.com