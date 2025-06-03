Here’s what they are saying about Astoria’s Marco Davis Published 10:15 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Coast Weekend asked the cast and crew of “Again! The Act of Perfection” at the Ten Fifteen Theater in Astoria for their thoughts on Marco Davis, the prime mover behind the show.

“Vivacious and warm.”

— Danyelle Tinker, Ten Fifteen executive artistic director

“Marco epitomizes creativity, nature, self-reverence and love.”

— Jessamyn Grace West, actor

‘Luminescent … effervescent.”

— Cameron Lira, actor

“Sassy … wildly talented

— Julia Shepherd, dancer

“Shiny … vulnerable”

— Marc Weaver, actor

“An incredible and fabulous human being … he glows and sparkles on stage.”

— Sarah Elder, dancer

“Exuberant.”

— Conner Price, dancer

“Lovingly irreverent … amazing.”

— Cameron Wagner, actor

“Irreplaceable … captivating.”

— Sylvia Thorp, stage manager

“Fabulous!”

— Amanda Payne, actor

The autobiographical show, written and directed by Marco Davis is at the Ten Fifteen Theater, 1015 Commercial St., Astoria and sponsored by the Lower Columbia Q Center

Remaining performances are 7:30 p.m. June 6-7, June 12, 13 and 14; 3:30 p.m. June 1 and 8.

A community discussion will follow the June 8 matinee performance.

Tickets $25, online at www.thetenfifteentheater.com.