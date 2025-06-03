Encore’s young dancers take the stage in Seaside
Published 11:32 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025
SEASIDE — The Seaside Convention Center will host Encore Dance Studio’s 29th annual spring recital 2 p.m. June 7.
The event will showcase dancers of all ages, from the tiniest 2 1/2-year-olds to the most advanced performers, with tap, jazz, ballet, hip-hop and acro routines.
General admission to the show at the center, at 415 First Ave., in Seaside, is $18, advance purchase. Children 10 and under are admitted free. Log on to https://app.gostudiopro.com/tickets/encoreshowcase
Encore began humbly with Denele Sweet, the owner and director, teaching a couple of sisters tap on a plywood surface in a garage in 1996. Sweet, originally from Portland, has been dancing since she was two. She has choreographed high school musicals and the Miss Clatsop County and Miss Oregon programs, as well as serving as the cheerleading coach for Seaside High School.
Her operation includes a private school in Warrenton, which becomes a dance studio after classes, plus a Gearhart studio. She will celebrate her 30th anniversary next year.
“One of my greatest joys comes from seeing each dancer discover their potential, build confidence, and express themselves through the art of dance,” she noted.