Encore’s young dancers take the stage in Seaside Published 11:32 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

1/7 Swipe or click to see more One of the largest Encore Dance groups are these Contemporary ballet dancers who will perform “Dream Journal.” Justin Grafton 2/7 Swipe or click to see more This is one of Encore’s ballet troupes whose members will perform “Mirror Ball.” Justin Grafton 3/7 Swipe or click to see more These Kindergarteners will offer a ballet presentation called “Cover Me in Sunshine.” Justin Grafton 4/7 Swipe or click to see more “The Birds” is the title of this contemporary dance featuring Madeleline Case. Justin Grafton 5/7 Swipe or click to see more “Believe” is the title of this contemporary dance performance with Adelaide Maher and Madeleine Case. Justin Grafton 6/7 Swipe or click to see more “Sharp Dressed Man” is the delightful title for this small ensemble, Felicity Brockey, Emmett Bangs and Molly Bloom. Justin Grafton 7/7 Swipe or click to see more These acro dancers, Abbie Larson and Adelaide Maher, showcase their skills with Encore in a piece called “Hope.” Justin Grafton

SEASIDE — The Seaside Convention Center will host Encore Dance Studio’s 29th annual spring recital 2 p.m. June 7.

The event will showcase dancers of all ages, from the tiniest 2 1/2-year-olds to the most advanced performers, with tap, jazz, ballet, hip-hop and acro routines.

General admission to the show at the center, at 415 First Ave., in Seaside, is $18, advance purchase. Children 10 and under are admitted free. Log on to https://app.gostudiopro.com/tickets/encoreshowcase

Encore began humbly with Denele Sweet, the owner and director, teaching a couple of sisters tap on a plywood surface in a garage in 1996. Sweet, originally from Portland, has been dancing since she was two. She has choreographed high school musicals and the Miss Clatsop County and Miss Oregon programs, as well as serving as the cheerleading coach for Seaside High School.

Her operation includes a private school in Warrenton, which becomes a dance studio after classes, plus a Gearhart studio. She will celebrate her 30th anniversary next year.

“One of my greatest joys comes from seeing each dancer discover their potential, build confidence, and express themselves through the art of dance,” she noted.