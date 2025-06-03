Bay City Arts Center opens exhibit Published 11:24 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

1/4 Swipe or click to see more These cormorants feature in a watercolor by Christine Eagon 2/4 Swipe or click to see more “The Way In or the Way Out” is a piece in alcohol ink by Cheryl St. Pierre. 3/4 Swipe or click to see more “The Hangout” by Robin Clear is created using ink on Bristol board. 4/4 Swipe or click to see more “Bent Energy” is a mixed media piece by Chris Williams

BAY CITY — A short drive down the Oregon Coast, visitors can drink in some artwork.

“Summer Magic: The Cloistered Crones” is a collaborative exhibition of paintings, drawings and photography at the Bay City Arts Center at 5680 A St., in Bay City.

Those taking part are Cheryl St. Pierre, Chris Williams, Christine Eagon and Robin Clear. All are full-time Oregon Coast residents.

Organizers say they hope the show, “will enchant and enlighten all ages. This exhibit can provide a place for meditation, reflection, introspection as well as inspire joy, smiles, and optimism.”

An opening reception is planned 5 p.m. June 6 with a closing party 2 p.m. June 28.

The gallery is open during Bay City Arts Center events and by appointment. To schedule a visit, contact baycityartscenter@gmail.com.

Bay City is south of Garibaldi in northern Tillamook County.