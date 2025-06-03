Bay City Arts Center opens exhibit
Published 11:24 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025
BAY CITY — A short drive down the Oregon Coast, visitors can drink in some artwork.
“Summer Magic: The Cloistered Crones” is a collaborative exhibition of paintings, drawings and photography at the Bay City Arts Center at 5680 A St., in Bay City.
Those taking part are Cheryl St. Pierre, Chris Williams, Christine Eagon and Robin Clear. All are full-time Oregon Coast residents.
Organizers say they hope the show, “will enchant and enlighten all ages. This exhibit can provide a place for meditation, reflection, introspection as well as inspire joy, smiles, and optimism.”
An opening reception is planned 5 p.m. June 6 with a closing party 2 p.m. June 28.
The gallery is open during Bay City Arts Center events and by appointment. To schedule a visit, contact baycityartscenter@gmail.com.
Bay City is south of Garibaldi in northern Tillamook County.