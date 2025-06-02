So much going on at ‘The Goonies’ celebrations Published 6:11 am Monday, June 2, 2025

Schedule of events:

“Quiet on Set! Behind the Scenes with the Goonies” Exhibition at the Heritage Museum, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Flavel House Museum. Self-guided tours, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Goonies Headquarters. Check in for updates, essential information, and to pick up swag at the Astoria Armory, from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Treasure Maps and Booty Traps. A self-guided treasure hunt that’s fun, free and perfect for the whole family. Individuals can participate all throughout the weekend at their convenience.

Oregon Film Museum. Self-guided tours to explore exhibits dedicated to the film and its iconic locations. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, with the last entry at 6:30 p.m.

Under the Grate Pop Up. Located at 667 Duane St., across the street from the Oregon Film Museum, 11:55 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Goonies Feature at the Columbian Theatre. Showtimes are 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday.

Discussing the Design. 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday at the Cannery Pier Hotel.*

80s Prom. 9 p.m. to 11:55 p.m. Friday at the Astoria Armory.*

Backstage Pass: A look Behind the Curtain into the Goonies. 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Liberty Theatre.

80s Market Hosted by Slobby Robby. This one-day market will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Hosted by Slobby Robby, the star of Netflix’s “Slobby’s World” and owner of Generation Cool Vintage in Tucson, Arizona.

Cast and Crew Panel. From 1 to 2 p.m. and 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Liberty Theatre.*

VIP Cocktail Hour. From 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Goonies House, this private cocktail party offers an intimate evening with cast and crew members of “The Goonies,” celebrating the film’s legacy where it all began.

Roller Skating and Costume Party. 7 p.m. to 11:55 p.m. at the Astoria Armory.*

Filmed in Astoria Bus Tours. Multiple tours throughout the day, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Hour-long guided tours take participants through Astoria to visit all the iconic locations that have made it to the big screen. Tours end at the Goonies House, where participants can take photos from the porch.*

Goonies House Porch Visit. Multiple times throughout the day, from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Participants can take a special trip to the iconic Goonies House and snap a photo right where the gang stood as the developers tried to tear their world apart. With a reserved porch visit, you’ll get access to the legendary front porch for the ultimate photo op.

Goonies Drive-in Car Show. Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, hosted at Fort George Brewery, 1483 Duane St. Astoria.

Ecola State Park with Patrick Lines. From 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, step into the breathtaking beauty of Ecola State Park with Patrick Lines, a retired park ranger for Oregon State Parks, there in 1984 and 1985 for the filming of the Goonies.

*Indicates a sold-out event

For more information, visit gooniesweekend.com/events-day.