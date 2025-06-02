Seasonal bus signals more visitors to Oregon Coast Published 11:30 am Monday, June 2, 2025

A new seasonal bus route has been launched from the greater Portland area to the Oregon Coast.

The North Coast Express will connect the city to Astoria, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Rockaway Beach, and the Tillamook Creamery. It will operate Fridays through Sundays through August.

“It’s going to be wonderful to open up the North Coast to more people,” U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici said at a celebratory gathering. “Everyone should be able to experience the coast. It’s part of who we are as a state.”

The project is a collaboration between the Oregon Coast Visitors Association, Travel Oregon, Ecoshuttle and TriMet.

Riders can enjoy a day of coastal exploration or plan a longer stay with flexible return-day ticketing.

Each morning, two express routes will depart from the Sunset Transit Center in Beaverton:

The Northbound Express will connect to Seaside, Cannon Beach and Astoria.

The Southbound Express will take people to Rockaway Beach and the Tillamook County Creamery Association’s cheese factory.

A midday connector service will allow for hop-on, hop-off travel between coastal towns. Both express routes return to Beaverton in the evening.

All buses are equipped with free WiFi and charging ports, restrooms and wheelchair lifts for accessible boarding. There is limited storage for bikes, surfboards, coolers or other large items.

Tickets, schedules, and route details are online at www.visittheoregoncoast.com/express.