“Goonies”: Arrive early, park sensibly, but check for sell-outs first Published 12:24 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

Some “Goonies” events during the 40th anniversary weekend, including the Goonies House bus trip and the cast-and-crew panels at the Liberty Theater, have already been announced as being sold out.

Fans without tickets are recommended before traveling to Goonies events in downtown Astoria to check out the sales and informational website at www.gooniesweekend.com which has been created by the event planners hired by the Clatsop County Historical Society for the duration of the festivities. The Goonies Weekend headquarters for information and merchandise, as well as some of the events, is at the Astoria Armory at 1636 Exchange St., in Astoria.

Tickets for showings of the original 1985 movie at The Columbian Theater, June 6, 7 and 8 will be sold on a first-come, first served basis. The box office at 1102 Marine Drive, in Astoria, opens 30 minutes before showtimes (see calendar C12-13).

We suspect a reasonably talented busker with a guitar who sets out a cap for donations might be able to put themselves through college if they serenade the line before all six shows.

The anniversary weekend events will contribute to the coffers of the Clatsop County Historical Society which operates the Heritage Museum at 1618 Exchange St., the Oregon Film Museum at 732 Duane St., the Uppertown Firefighters’ Museum at 2968 Marine Drive and the Capt. George Flavel House, at 714 Exchange St., all in Astoria.

The Flavel House, which is in the National Register of Historic Places, is one of the best preserved examples of Queen Anne architecture in the Pacific Northwest. It is also where Mikey’s dad, Irving (Keith Walker), worked as a curator in the movie, featuring in a scene where he is lowering the flag as the kids cycle past.

For details of the Clatsop County Historical Society’s activities, log on to https://astoriamuseums.org.