‘FLAG’ ribbon-cutting scheduled June 7 Published 11:37 am Monday, June 2, 2025

GEARHART — The “grand opening” of a Free Little Art Gallery at the Trail’s End Art Gallery, 656 A St., in Gearhart, is planned at 3 p.m. June 7.

Mayor Kerry Smith will lead a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

A Free Little Art Gallery (FLAG) is like a little free library, but instead of books it is small free works of art for the community to take, view, contribute to, share.

“We hope to encourage a cycle of art exchange and to foster creativity and community engagement,” said Tj Lev at the gallery.

It will feature a drop-down table and supplies so people of any ages can create a piece of art

“Our FLAG is being dedicated to all the artists who have come before us and to all the future artists we may inspire,” Lev said.

For details of the Trails End Associaiton, log on to www.trailsendart.org