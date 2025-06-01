Creamery hosts ‘Jazz on the River’ Published 10:52 pm Sunday, June 1, 2025

CATHLAMET — “Jazz on the River” is a collaboration between the Little Island Creamery and the Astoria Jazz Festival.

The musical gathering is planned June 8. Dinner will be served by Jordan Wilson from Surf 2 Soul.

Little Island Enterprises is at 448 E. Little Island Road on a 54-acre farm which is home to Jersey cows and an event space called The Venue in a restored 1946-era barn. It is just south of Cathlamet on Highway 409. Oregon visitors can arrive by car on the Oscar B ferry from Westport to Puget Island (allow plenty of time because vehicle space is limited).

Delphine Criscenzo, events coordinator, has put together a program from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. that will feature the Beacon Street Titans and long-time Portland vocalist Shirley Nanette. Tickets are $92.55, which includes dinner and a drink, available on eventbrite.com

“We are really excited about this,” she said, commending Bruce Watts from the Astoria Jazz Festival for help with promotions and contacts. It is their second time partnering — they previously collaborated on an event in September.

She said Wilson, a gourmet chef who operates a food truck, is planning a menu that includes lamb served in a Moroccan style. “His food is absolutely delicious,” she said. “We are a working creamery, so we will also have menu items, including our cheese and ice cream.”

The Beacon Street Titans are a seven-piece jump blues band based in Portland. Promoters say their performances are “powerfully entertaining and highly energetic, with a groovy rhythm section, tightly arranged horns and a varied, exciting blues repertoire.”

They were nominated as “best new act” in the Muddy music awards in 2013.

Members are Howard McClung on vocals, harp and sax, Steve Maliszewski on bass and vocals, Brad Bleidt on keyboards, Jeff Abbott on drums, John Swecker on trumpet, Trey Davis on guitar and Tom Ladouceur on sax.

Nanette made her debut with the Oregon Symphony in 1981 conducted by Norman Leyden and has appeared in its Pops concert series. She was recognized as Best Female Vocalist in Portland from 1981 to 1991 and has been inducted into the Oregon Music Hall of Fame.

Having appeared as a guest soloist in concerts throughout the United States and Canada, she has performed at Oregon musical events, including the Mount Hood Festival of Jazz, the Cascade and Sunriver music festivals and each year at Oregon Art Museum’s Gospel Meets Jazz concert.

She has opened for Lou Rawls and Frankie Valle and the Four Seasons; she once substituted for Tony Bennett with the Spokane Symphony when he was unable to perform.

In her late 70s, her longevity is legendary. “I’m going as long as my ability allows,” she said in an article in Jazzscene. “I will know when to stop. Not there yet.”

• • •

More information:

https://beaconstreettitans.com

https://venueinthebarn.com