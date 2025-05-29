Scratchpad: Clint Carter, Players’ auditions and ‘Goonies’ coming Published 6:00 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

So sad about the cancer death May 13 of Clint Carter, who ran a music festival in Ilwaco years ago and since 2017 had been the co-producer of the Peninsula Blues Festival at the Port of Nahcotta, Wash. Carter was astonishingly candid about his health deterioration in an interview we did ahead of his 70th birthday concert in November which raised money to help pay for his medical bills.

Before going into hospice, Carter handed over the reins of the eighth-annual festival to Marti Lindhorst. It will go ahead Aug. 15 and 16 with a lineup of bands including Portland-based blues stalwart Norman Sylvester, known as “Boogie Cat.” There are sure to be tribute performances for Carter and his co-producer Kate Naiman, who died in March.

The festival has been honored with the Cascade Blues Association’s Muddy Award for Best Northwest Event. Naiman’s husband, Jason, described it as “a shared highlight of their lifetime of event endeavors, as well as their treasured friendship.”

One of the highlights of the Peninsula Players’ production of the jukebox musical “Disaster!” this spring was the strong performance of Ken Tobias playing the level-headed professor who tries to warn everyone about fault lines, earthquakes and tsunamis. The cast appeared to have enormous fun performing the comedy, including Annika Kay, a stalwart of the dance community. They were directed by two huge community talents, Rita Smith and musical director Pamela Klifar. Now Tobias is directing a summer comedy called “Ripcord.” Auditions in Ilwaco are 6 p.m. June 4 and June 5; the show will open Aug. 8 and run three weekends.

Welcome to the Tenor Guitar Festival musicians in Astoria for the weekend. M.J. Cody has the story. They have a full slate of activities, including performing on the Astoria Trolley May 30. Leading that session will be Josh Reynolds, a former president of the Tenor Guitar Foundation, who will have some fun at the mic at the Astoria Sunday Market June 1. He is the son of Nick Reynolds, founder member of The Kingston Trio.

Next week’s edition of Coast Weekend will include a “mention” of the 40th anniversary of “The Goonies.” Good luck finding a parking space in Astoria while that fun is going on.

The Clatsop County Historical Society, which operates the Oregon Film Museum in Astoria, is leading the way. Because of the scope of the reunion, they hired an event planning organization to coordinate everything. Its representative told me a while ago that celebrities expected to include Corey Feldman, Kerri Green, Robert Davi, Paul Tuerpe, Mark Marshall and Curt Hanson.