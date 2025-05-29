All about Marco: Ten Fifteen celebrates a rainbow of experiences Published 4:41 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

Marco Davis has been writing the script for the Ten Fifteen Theater’s latest production his entire life.

It is his entire life.

He has lived every word. Savored every moment of joy. Shed every tear.

He says it could be anyone’s journey. “Well, anyone that happens to have grown up as a closeted Catholic boy trying to find his place in the world.”

The show, which he has written and directed, is called “Again! The Act of Perfection.” It opens at the theater at 1015 Commercial St., in Astoria May 30 and runs three weekends. It is scheduled as a prelude to Pride Month in June.

That delights Davis, who was a founder and first chairman of the Lower Columbia Q Center in Astoria, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this summer.

Teaching

The story of Marco Davis begins with early agony at Astoria’s St. Mary, Star of the Sea School, when the nuns brought in a visitor. “Once or twice a year, the priest came into class to give talks about the evils of homosexuality,” Davis recalled. “That made me creep further into myself, as far as a child could go. They worked very hard to keep me disciplined and reined in.”

He performed onstage from sixth-grade onward, first in Scandinavian Dancing then with Maddox Dance Studio and Vicki Durst at Clatsop Community College. He graduated from Astoria High School in 1987. The theater became home, first as a work study student at Clatsop with Jeanine Fairchild then continuing as her assistant in the costume department of the Coaster Theatre in Cannon Beach for more than 20 years.

In 2001, he left to attend the University of Oregon and gained a master’s in fine arts degree in dance, choreographing at high schools in Eugene and Springfield, the UO theater department, Lane Community College and the Shedd Arts Institute. As a graduate teaching fellow, he enjoyed summer musical theater camps. “I have always loved teaching,” he said.

Return

He returned to Astoria in 2008. “I came back to be the person that I wished I had been able to be when I was growing up.”

He created costumes for The River Theater in Astoria. And for his 40th birthday, he held a lip sync and karaoke competition at the Columbian Theater which kicked off a decade of shows. Dragulation emerged in 2013 and became a fixture; later, he was founder chairman of the Lower Columbia Q Center. A celebratory foot and bike parade signaled approval. “Our community showed up, Astoria showed up and embraced us and we moved forward as a force,” he noted.

Although he works now as “an apprentice roaster” at the Astoria Coffee Co. in Uppertown, he may be best known for 23 years as a cook and server at the Columbian Cafe. “It was my favorite place I have ever been a part of and I will forever cherish all the crazy times and the family we built there,” he said. “It was the heartbeat of Astoria for a long time and a place that all of us people that never felt seen or heard could gather and work at and play at and call home.”

Sharing

The idea for the show was sparked by wanting to share his story. “It is one man. It is my journey,” he reflected. As he sat in the audience at last summer’s “Performathon” at the Ten Fifteen, inspiration called. “It was just the place where I was so inspired to write,” he said. “I had been in a creativity desert.”

Onstage Cameron Lira, Marc Weaver and Amanda Payne feature like a Greek chorus directing the action. Sarah Elder, Conner Price and Julia Shepherd are dancers. Cameron Wagner and Jessamyn Grace West play spiritual protectors, who, when together with Davis, represent the three graces.

And there are three mannequins. “They are three ‘spirits’ or ‘guides’ who kept me safe and protect me and also represent the secret holders of my past,” Davis explained.

Somehow, stage manager Sylvia Thorp marshals the action.

‘Humorous’

Also performing is a three-piece band of musical director Skyler Butenshon on keyboards, Tyler Little on drums and Olaf Ydstie on bass. Davis and Butenshon once wrote a song together that Davis used to lip sync at drag shows.

“I have known Marco for at least 15 years now and this process is maybe the most collaborative and fun thing we have created together,” Butenshon said. “He lights up every room he is in.”

Little was equally enthusiastic. “Marco has been inspiring me for years as an artist,” he said. “He is not afraid to tackle the projects he dreams up. No matter how ambitious, he always creates a superior work of art.”

Has staging been a challenge? “It has been such a lovely journey, and it’s been supported. Everybody is into it,” Davis said.

“It is more of a story with added dialogue, we dance through the story. I have tried to find the way to tell my story that, one, does not make any of the other people in my life feel picked on, and two, tell it in a humorous way and rather than ‘woe is me.’”

• The production is sponsored by the Lower Columbia Q Center, which will partner with the theater in a community discussion following the June 8 performance. Opening and closing night parties are planned at the Astoria Arts and Movement Center which Davis founded with West.

“Again! The Act of Perfection”

An autobiographical show, written and directed by Marco Davis

The Ten Fifteen Theater, 1015 Commercial St., Astoria

Sponsored by the Lower Columbia Q Center

7:30 p.m. May 30-31, June 6-7, June 12, 13 and 14; 3:30 p.m. June 1 and 8.

A community discussion will follow the June 8 performance.

Tickets $25, online at www.thetenfifteentheater.com.