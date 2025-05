Golf will be in full swing at Cannon Beach June 3 Published 8:34 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

CANNON BEACH — The Tolovana Arts Center’s citywide mini-golf tournament “Puttz” tees off June 3.

The event takes place at Sandpiper Square from 1 p.m., to 5 p.m. with a raffle and silent auction party to follow at the Cannon Beach American Legion Post. Golf fees are $15 per person or $50 for a foursome.