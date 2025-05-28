Cooking with Campiche: All about putting prunes with chicken Published 6:37 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

In the Mediterranean, prunes are often integrated into meat stews. I

n Morocco, this dish might be cooked in a tajine, but any sturdy pot with a lid will do. This lends a unique flavor to American kitchens and delights sturdy palates. Add a bit of heat and a few spices to the dish and adjust your taste with these savory preparations.

When you turn to Moroccan cuisine for inspiration, it is easy to conjure up some very exotic tastes.

Enhanced with Israeli couscous that is flavored with butter, turmeric and saffron, it was easy enough to introduce this stew to our table and guests. Garlic bread is a nice accompaniment.

Ingredients:

3 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

4 skinless, boneless chicken thighs (1 1/2 lbs.)

1 onion

2 cloves garlic

1 12-oz can diced tomatoes, drained of liquid

Salt and pepper

1 teaspoon sweet paprika

1/2 teaspoon hot paprika or Cayenne

1 bay leaf

1 cinnamon stick

1 1/2 cup chicken stock

3/4 cup red wine

1 cup pitted prunes

2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon sherry vinegar

Chopped parsley for garnish

Preparation:

Heat a deep skillet over medium-high heat and add olive oil. Brown the chicken well on all sides, seasoning with salt and pepper for about 10 minutes. Remove from the pan and reserve.

In the same pot over medium-high heat, sauté onion and garlic with a large pinch of salt and several grinds of fresh black pepper. After the onions soften and become translucent stir in paprikas, cinnamon stick and bay leaf.

Return the chicken to the pan and add the stock and wine. Bring to a soft boil then lower the heat to a simmer. Cover pan and simmer for 30 minutes.

Check occasionally to make sure there is enough liquid in the pan. If it starts to dry out, add more stock. Remove the cinnamon stick and bay leaf and stir in the honey and prunes.

Simmer until the prunes and chicken are soft, about another 30 minutes. Uncover the pot and add the sherry vinegar. If the mixture is too soupy, continue to cook without a lid so the sauce thickens. Season with more salt and pepper, if needed and garnish with chopped fresh parsley.

For the couscous:

2 cups Israeli couscous

2 1/2 cups chicken stock

1/4 teaspoon saffron, added to 1/4 cup cold water 15 minutes before beginning recipe

1/2 teaspoon turmeric

2 tablespoons butter

Preparation:

Rinse couscous in cold water, stirring frequently to prevent the couscous from sticking. Pour off the water.

Bring the chicken stock to a boil and add the rinsed couscous, being sure to separate any clumps. Add the saffron in its water and the turmeric. Boil for 10 minutes until al dente. Fluff with a fork and add the butter, distributing it evenly throughout.

To serve, place a scoop of couscous on a plate or in a shallow bowl and top with the stew.

David Campiche is a potter, poet, writer and lifelong resident of the Long Beach Peninsula.