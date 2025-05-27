Seaside ready for Pouring at the Coast Brewfest May 31 Published 3:24 am Tuesday, May 27, 2025

SEASIDE —The “Pouring at the Coast Brewfest” is returning to the outside venue of Quatat Park at 493 Oceanway St., in downtown Seaside May 31.

Some 18 regional local craft breweries, including some from Washington, are participating in the 13th annual event, offering hoppy IPAs to smooth stouts and various styles of brews in between.

Food choices available for purchase include brats, Seaside Fultano’s pizza slices and Hawaiian food.

The event will run from noon to 8 p.m.

The homebrew contest winner will be announced at 3 p.m. Those attending will be able to vote for the “People’s Choice.” That award will be presented at 7 p.m.

From 1p.m. to 1:45 p.m., solo artist Jeremy Cornwell will be playing his sounds.

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., there will be live music from Orbitronz, a surfer-folk-Americana local band playing covers and their originals.

Admission is free. Tickets on pre-sale at https://pouringatthecoast.com are $30 for a commemorative glass mug and 10 taster coins, good for 4-ounce pours from breweries of the attendee’s choice.

A list of participating breweries includes Mount Olympus Brewing, Falling Sky Brewing, North Jetty Brewing, Boring Brewing, McMenamin’s, Willapa Brewing Co., Calapooia Brewing, Scuttlebutt Brewing, Pelican Brewing Co., Hondo’s, Buoy Beer Co., Xicha Brewing, Backwoods Brewing, Obelisk Beer Co., Public Coast Brewing, 7 Devils Brewing, Fort George, Evasion Brewing and Sisu Brewing Co.