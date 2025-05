Ham radio fans tune in at Seaside Published 10:38 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

SEASIDE — It is billed as “the Northwest’s Largest Ham Convention.”

Enthusiasts will descend on the Seaside Civic and Convention Center at 415 First Ave. for three days of presentations about skills and trends in ham radio.

Walk-in workshop registration begins 8 a.m. May 30. Cost is $15. Sessions are planned all three days, May 30-1 and June 1.

The event is organized by the Oregon-Tualatin Valley Amateur Radio Club.