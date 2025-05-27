A chance to check out birds on the beach Published 6:28 am Tuesday, May 27, 2025

NEHALEM — The Coastal Observation and Seabird Survey Team plans a beached bird surveyor training session May 31. The group’s volunteers come from different backgrounds, all sharing a love of the beach.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the North County Recreation District, 36155 Ninth St, in Nehalem.

Participants help make a difference for the environment by collecting data monthly on beach-cast carcasses of marine birds to establish a baseline pattern of beached bird mortality on North Pacific beaches.

Guides teach volunteers how to identify species.

COASST is a citizen science project of the University of Washington’s School of Aquatic and Fishery Sciences in partnership with state, tribal, and federal agencies, environmental organizations and community groups. Nearly 800 participants survey beaches in Oregon, Washington, California and Alaska.

Participants need no prior experience with scientific data collection, just a commitment to survey a specific beach at least once a month. They should bring a sack lunch to the training. A refundable kit deposit is requested to take home survey materials; scholarships are available.

For more information, and to reserve a spot, call (206) 221-6893 or email coasst@uw.edu. More information is on coasst.org