U.S. Navy plans weekend visit to Astoria Published 11:33 am Monday, May 26, 2025

An Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer will pull into Astoria May 30.

The visit offers the public an opportunity to tour a U.S. Navy ship and meet with the crew.

The ship will be open for public tours at the Port of Astoria Pier 1. Tours will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 31.

Officers note that all tours must be completed by 4 p.m., so the tour line may be stopped earlier in the afternoon, depending on line waiting times. It is recommended that people arrive early.

• Visitors will be required to present government-issued photo identification and pass through an airport-style security screening checkpoint prior to boarding the ship.

• All visitors are subject to search prior to entering the security zone.

• Visitors are encouraged to bring as few items as possible when arriving for their tour, as there is no on-site storage, and should wear flat-heeled, closed-toe shoes. No open-toed shoes will be permitted.