Time for a weekend run on the beach Published 5:37 pm Monday, May 26, 2025

LONG BEACH — The fifth “Pacific Coast Running Festival” is a fundraiser for the South Pacific County Humane Society. It is organized by Why Racing Events, Inc., of La Center, Wash.

It includes a half-marathon, 10K and 5K races and walks for adults and children May 31 and June 1 on the beach at Long Beach. Registration at the beach arch begins 6 a.m. each day. It includes a “Clydesdale’s” category for men weighing more than 220 pounds and an “Athena” division for women over 165.

Details and sign-up information is posted online at https://whyracingevents.com/pacific-coast-running-festival/