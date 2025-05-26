Riverbend Players to open ‘Sordid Lives;’ adult play runs through June 15 Published 7:53 am Monday, May 26, 2025

The Riverbend Players will open a “Southern-fried comedy” called “Sordid Lives” by Del Shores at the North County Recreation District Performing Arts Center, 36155 Ninth St., in Nehalem 7 p.m. May 30.

The show runs through June 15. Tickets are $5 to $25 online at https://riverbendplayers.org. Performances are 7 p.m. May 30-31, June 6-7, 13-14; 2 p.m. June 1, June 8 and June 15. For mature audiences.