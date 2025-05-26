Fairgrounds staff making vrooooom for classic cars Published 5:45 pm Monday, May 26, 2025

Members of the Lower Columbia Classics Car Club are hosting their 50s’ Cruise Reunion Car Show at the Clatsop County Fair and Expo, at 92937 Walluski Loop, in Astoria. It will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 31. Admission is $5 per car load.

The indoor car show will feature classic and custom cars and trucks. There will be food available and a raffle.

The entry fee to show a car will be $30 on the day of the show. High school entries can register for $5.

Awards will be presented at 2 p.m.

Organizers say the event draws enthusiasts from near and far looking for an opportunity to show off their ride and a chance to connect with like-minded participants.

The arena will be filled with all makes and models of vehicles from the 1920s to present. There will be a 50/50 raffle supporting Warrenton High School and a general raffle plus food vendors and a sketch artist.

Proceeds support automotive educational programs. The club purchased diagnostic equipment for the Marine and Environmental Research and Training Station (MERTS) program at Clatsop Community College and tools, books and an air compressor for the Warrenton tech program. The welding program at Knappa High School received a combination belt/disc sander.

The club also donates annually to the local Food Bank, Toys for Tots and scholarships. This show and a swap meet in March are the club’s main events.

To register a car, call Doug Gillies at (503) 468-0006.