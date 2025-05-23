‘Peter Pan’ play auditions scheduled June 2-3 Published 9:08 am Friday, May 23, 2025

Auditions are scheduled for a play called “For Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday.” The play will be performed at the Ten Fifteen Theater in Astoria Aug. 1 to Aug. 16.

Actors should be at the theater at 1015 Commercial St., in Astoria 6 p.m. June 2 and June 3.

Director Deanna Duplechain is seeking two women and four men who appear between 55 and 85. The play, by Sarah Ruhl, tells the story of siblings coping with their father’s death. Those auditioning should be aware that a well-behaved dog will be part of the cast.

Actors who wish to audition, but are not available for the scheduled dates, should contact the theater at (503) 298-5255 or email info@thetenfifteentheater.com to make arrangements.