Scratchpad: One person’s trash is another’s treasure Published 12:08 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

The World’s Longest Garage Sale will cover the 22-mile stretch of Washington’s Long Beach Peninsula during Memorial Day weekend.

Last year we dubbed it the region’s “largest unorganized event of the year.” It is likely to live up to that billing this year, too, depending in part on whether the weather stays dry and warm.

Several of the Long Beach Peninsula’s various informative community Facebook and selling sites will highlight specific locations. But even without that guidance, visitors and locals who just drive and look for the signs should have a busy day.

Sales are held in back yards from Chinook all the way north to the tip of Surfside beyond Ocean Park. Some begin as soon as it is light each day. If it rains, those who have can move their treasures into spacious garages or outbuildings have an advantage.

Some will begin Friday May 22 and continue through the weekend. Some begin Saturday and continue Sunday and maybe holiday Monday if anything remains unsold.

The South Pacific County Humane Society’s sale at 330 Second St. N.E., in Long Beach runs 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 23-24 and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 25. The Ilwaco High School music department sale is in the school cafeteria 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 24 and 25; payment is by donation.

Here are some tips. I am not participating this year, but as a veteran garage “saler” I have some suggestions for sellers and buyers.

Some vendors price every item with colored stickers; others just ask for offers and some just love to haggle.

• bring plastic grocery store bags for the smaller stuff;

• bring plenty of dollar bills, that means hitting the ATM well ahead of time;

• give the kids a handful of quarters, because sellers may take pity and offer true “bargains;”

• leave the dogs at home;

• wear sturdy shoes because of uneven driveways;

• bring your own cooler of bottled water.

One other suggestion to preserve harmony: If you want to keep looking, but cannot hold all the things you definitely want to buy, be sure you alert the seller. Ask them where to pile them. That way, both you and they know you have “dibs” on the treasures.

And, please, park responsibly every time you stop.