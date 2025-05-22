Tributes planned for Memorial Day on both sides of the Columbia Published 4:41 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

Memorial Day will be marked with observances on both sides of the Columbia River.

The federal holiday, often signaling the “beginning of summer,” is a huge travel weekend, with the Oregon Coast being a popular destination. AAA in Lake Oswego estimates 506,000 Oregonians will travel somewhere by car, the highest since they began keeping records in 2000 (5,000 will need roadside help).

Amid Monday’s holiday and travel news, there is a more important element, honoring the service of those who died in uniform.

Although begun in the Civil War era, after decades of discussion the U.S. Congress declared its observance to the last Monday in May and standardized its name. In some regions, it had been known as “Decoration Day” from its Union Army roots.

The American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars are among those leading local rites.

Warrenton

The Fort Stevens Post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars 10580 and Auxiliary under President Debbie Little will gather at the Fort Stevens National Cemetery to mark Memorial Day at 11 a.m. May 26

Bruce Holt, Clatsop County chaplain, will give the invocation. The Color Guard will be provided by the 79th Highlanders New York Volunteer group whose members will participate with the VFW in the laying of a wreath.

Tributes will be read to the crew of the U.S. Coast Guard motor lifeboat Triumph whose members were lost Jan. 12, 1961, while assisting the fishing vessel Mermaid on Peacock Spit. Both the Bergman brothers from Ilwaco, who were on board the Mermaid, and five of the six crewmen aboard Triumph died. The sole survivor from the Triumph, Gordon Huggins, died in 2019.

Those present will sing “Amazing Grace” and Little will offer a tribute called, “When A Soldier Dies.”

A cannon salute — powder only — will be conducted by the C Battery 2nd U.S. Artillery Mortar Crew and Taps will be played.

A flag changing ceremony is planned for 12:30 p.m. at the Warrenton Post Office with the chaplain, Holt, again giving the benediction.

Long Beach Peninsula

Long Beach Peninsula veterans groups have announced their schedule for May 26, traveling from north to south.

Memorial Day ceremonies begin 8:30 a.m. at the Surfside Veteran’s Park, 306th Place and I Street in Ocean Park.

A busy schedule follows:

9 a.m. Oysterville Cemetery;

9:30 a.m. Ocean Park Cemetery;

10:15 a.m. Lone Fir Cemetery;

11 a.m. Ilwaco Cemetery;

11:45 a.m. Black Lake Memorial

Dick Wallace from the Don R. Grable American Legion Post No. 48 in Ilwaco said the ceremonies include an invocation, statement of remembrance, the lowering of the flag to half-staff and the playing of “Taps.”

The Ilwaco Cemetery ceremony includes all these elements with the laying of wreaths at the foot of the flag by the American Legion and Auxiliary, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3721 of Long Beach and the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. Taps will be played and a unit from the USCG Cape Disappointment will render honors. Those present will sing the National Anthem or “God Bless America.”

The Black Lake Memorial ceremony includes an invocation, statement of remembrance, “roll call” of locals killed and/or missing in action from all American conflicts, including Coast Guard members lost in the 1961 Triumph tragedy, Taps and USCG Cape D Honor Guard. Proceedings conclude with the singing of “America the Beautiful.”

USCG memorial

Jan. 12. 1961

Lost at sea:

Petty Officer Second Class John S. Hoban, 27, boatswain’s mate Triumph, Point Adams Lifeboat Station;

Petty Officer Third Class Joseph E. Petrin, 21, engineman Triumph, Point Adams;

Seaman Ralph E. Mace, 19, Triumph, Point Adams;

Seaman Gordon F. Sussex, 21, Triumph, Point Adams;

Stanley Bergman, 26, F/V Mermaid, Ilwaco, Wash.

Remains recovered:

Petty Officer First Class John L. Culp, 31, boatswain’s mate Triumph, Point Adams (buried in Ocean View Cemetery, Warrenton);

Bert E. Bergman, 29, F/V Mermaid, Ilwaco (buried in the Ilwaco Cemetery).

Poetic tribute

The 1915 poem, “In Flanders Fields,” often read at Memorial Day commemorations, was written by a Canadian officer after the funeral of a comrade in World War I. It popularized the use of red poppies, which grew on soldiers’ graves in Belgium, as a worldwide symbol of remembrance for war dead.

In Flanders Fields

In Flanders fields, the poppies blow

Between the crosses, row on row,

That mark our place; and in the sky

The larks, still bravely singing, fly

Scarce heard amid the guns below.

We are the Dead. Short days ago

We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,

Loved and were loved, and now we lie,

In Flanders fields.

Take up our quarrel with the foe:

To you from failing hands we throw

The torch; be yours to hold it high.

If ye break faith with us who die

We shall not sleep, though poppies grow

In Flanders fields.

— Lt.-Col. John McCrae

May 3, 1915

after the funeral of Lt. Alexis Helmer

Second Battle of Ypres, Belgium

World War I.