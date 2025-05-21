Saddle Mountain Archers on target with weekend shoot Published 10:46 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

The Saddle Mountain Archers are hosting a Memorial Day weekend 3-D shoot. The event will run 8 am. to 6 p.m. May 24 and 25 and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 26 (Memorial Day).

The action takes place at the Saddle Mountain Archers’ outdoor forestry range at 36919 Christians Lane in Astoria.

Cost for adults is $20 for one day, $5 for each additional day, children aged 13-20 $5 per day; 12-and-under are free.

There will be food to purchase and bows and arrows to borrow for archers without a set-up.

For more information call (971) 704-1223.