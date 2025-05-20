Waikiki Beach concert lineup is announced Published 6:44 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

ILWACO — Washington State Parks’ Folk and Traditional Arts Program has announced its lineup of concerts and festivals this summer, including the concerts at Cape Disappointment.

Waikiki Beach concerts take place Saturday evenings and run from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Here is the lineup:

• June 14, Fog Holler – Bluegrass with an edge

• June 28, ShiDaa – a Ghanian drumming and dance workshop

• July 12, Brownsmead Flats, Crabgrass, a combination of bluegrass and seafarer music

• July 26, Bruce Thomas Smith, folk and Texas blues

• Aug. 9, Trío Guadalevín, Latino music and storytelling, with roots in Africa, the Middle East and Indigenous Americas

• Aug. 23, Tora’dan – A blend of rock, Sufi and Middle Eastern music.

The parks staff have formed a partnership with Trío Guadalevín which has produced a suite of songs with music videos highlighting historic and contemporary Latino/Hispanic contributions in the Pacific Northwest.

Trío Guadalevín is a group of musicians, educators, storytellers and cultural artists based in Tacoma and Seattle. Their three-song cycle covers historical eras from the early Spanish maritime explorers and their Mestizo crews to agricultural guest worker programs, to current-day lives and occupations. The Trio’s work showcases the origins of Latino culture and music, which stretch across time and space to Spain, the Middle East, Africa, the Caribbean and the Indigenous Americas.

The project is made possible by a 2023 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. It used state parks as one backdrop for the videos. Friends of the Columbia River Gateway have contributed to the concerts.

They are free and open to the public, though a Discover Pass is required for parking.