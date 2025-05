Plant sale ready to sprout up in Seaside Saturday Published 1:46 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

The Sou’wester Garden Club hosts its annual plant sale at the Seaside Civic and Convention Center, 415 First Ave., in Seaside starting at 9 a.m May 24.

Organizers say there will be a variety of plants, garden art, home-baked goods and preserves for sale.