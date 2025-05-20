Ilwaco Art Walk begins season offering much variety May 25 Published 1:08 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

It’s time for Ilwaco Art Walks. Held each year on the last Sundays of May through September, the participating galleries will be open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. May 25.

Ilwaco Art Walks include a variety of venues showcasing local artisans, authors and other creatives.

Jenna Austin is the Ilwaco Merchants Association president and the champion of maintaining a flourishing Ilwaco Creative District. She said the year’s first art walk offers a variety of venues from downtown Ilwaco to the Port of Ilwaco waterfront.

“Galleries, studios and shops will be showcasing their art and offering art sales in conjunction with the Memorial Day weekend’s annual garage sale weekend,” she noted.

Participants include:

• Marie Powell Art Gallery and Studio

• J Brunner Photography

• Don Nisbett Art Gallery

• Luisa Mack Jewelry

• Ilwaco Art Works

• Artwell Studio

Additional venues may be participating and open.

The locations in more detail:

Marie Powell Art Gallery and Studio, 177 Howerton Way S.E., Ilwaco — Artist Gregory Gorham, who divides his time between Ocean Park and Vancouver, will be demonstrating his painting techniques. The gallery has a large selection of original Gorham paintings plus a sale on select Marie Powell paintings.

J Brunner Photography, 161 Howerton Way S.E., Ilwaco – Located among the galleries at the Port of Ilwaco, the J Brunner gallery features ethereal images of the Pacific Northwest. Sunday’s art sale includes 20 percent off his photography prints, cards and products.

Don Nisbett Art Gallery, 167 Howerton Way S.E., Ilwaco – Memorial weekend “porch art sale” includes hand painted glassware, prints and other products that artist, Don Nisbett, paints and produces in his family owned gallery and studio.

Luisa Mack Jewelry, 177 Howerton Way S.E., Ilwaco — Mack’s studio and gallery offers a mix of fine artisan jewelry by her as well as paintings and ceramics by local artists. Refreshments available.

Ilwaco Art Works, 109 First Ave. N Ilwaco — The community ceramics studio doubles as an art gallery in downtown Ilwaco with pottery for sale from local and regional artists and classes in hand-building and wheel throwing for all ages and skill levels. Classes include single-day to multi-week courses for youth and families with workshops with visiting artists. 109 1st ave N Ilwaco, WA”

Artwell Studio, 114 Main St. S.W. — Staff invite visitors into the building to learn about the cyanotype process, including the opportunity to make their own cyanotype using local natural materials. Cyanotypes made by the studio’s artist/director, Laura Halsey Brown will be available for sale. Upcoming workshops are planned using different mediums.

• Follow the Discover Ilwaco Facebook page and/or the Ilwaco Creative District page for more details.