CCC announces winners in Juried Art Student Show

Winners have been announced for the 2025 annual Juried Art Student Show at Clatsop Community College.

The art is on view in the Royal Nebeker Gallery through June 6. It showcases a juried selection of work created by art students over the past two years in a range of courses.

Ceramics

1. Roxy Ficken-Jones, “In Memory of Ryan Juhl”

2. Naomi Roberts, “Mountain Gold”

3. Rocio B. Carbonell, “The Ancients’ Green”

Honorable Mention. Sara Chacon, 3 Pumpkins

Design and photography

1. Ezekiel Duchene, “Angels Trumpet”

2. Martin G. Castillo, “Silhouette”

3. Jessica Bahl, “The Infinite Curve”

Honorable mention. Naomi Roberts, “Memento Mori”

Drawing, painting and printmaking

1. Collaborative Drawing

2. Sharyn Hedbloom, “Pipe Dreams”

3. Kevin Miller, “Astoria Firefighters Battalion Chief Waddell and Lieutenant Jim Roehr”

Honorable mention. Brooklyn Westerlund, Portrait of Iggy Pop

Art Department Awards

1. Brooklyn Westerlund

2. Jessica Bahl.

This year’s guest juror was Lam Quang.

The CCC art faculty consists of Ben Rosenberg (printmaking), David Homer (photography and graphic design), Brad Menninga (ceramics) and Kristin Shauck (drawing, painting and basic design).

The Royal Nebeker Gallery is at 1799 Lexington Ave. in Astoria. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and on weekends and holidays by appointment. For more information, contact Kristin Shauck at (503) 338-2472 or e-mail kshauck@clatsopcc.edu.