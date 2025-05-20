Time to get a maritime-themed tattoo in Astoria Published 1:33 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

1 of 2

The Columbia River Maritime Museum in Astoria is again collaborating with Keepsake Tattoo to celebrate maritime-themed body art.

“Artifacts reimagined” is the title for a “Tattoo Flash Day” May 24.

The event will run from noon to 10 p.m. at Keepsake Tattoo, 253 11th St., in Astoria.

Objects from the museum’s collection will be on hand to inspire designs. The museum mounted a significant display highlighting the tradition of sailor’s tattoos in 2011. It collaborated with Keepsake artists twice last year, once with reimagined designs from the World War II-era and a second highlighting superstitions in maritime lore over the centuries.

Walk-ins will be welcomed, first-come, first-served. There is a $80 minimum charge for the professional tattooing.