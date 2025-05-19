Uppertown Farmers Market moves outdoors Published 6:41 pm Monday, May 19, 2025

The Uppertown Farmers Market is headed back outside. Beginning May 22, the community can enjoy local flavors and fresh finds amid river breezes from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Thursday along the Riverwalk at 36th Street in Astoria. It will continue through Oct. 16, offering a rotating lineup of local farmers, foragers, makers, fishers and musicians.

Stacey Stahl, president of the Astoria Uppertown Business Association, said the summer location offers a grassy gathering space just steps from the Columbia River, with the Old 300 trolley rolling by and views that make shopping “feel like a stroll through a postcard.”

She added that the move wouldn’t be possible without the generosity of Floyd Holcom, who owns the former seafood lab property and is again “welcoming the market with open arms, as he does with Pier 39, the market’s winter home.”

Stahl also commended the Port of Astoria for working with leaders to secure 36th Street parking accommodations, making it easier for vendors and visitors to gain access to the site.

Details of the business association’s activities are online at uppertownbusinessassociation.com/farmers-market.

Potential vendors may contact the market manager, Amy Cords, at amy.ufm@gmail.com to learn more.