Stern’s artwork features at international film festival Published 12:42 am Monday, May 19, 2025

CANNON BEACH — One of the artists featured at the Northwest by Northwest Gallery in Cannon Beach won a contest to design a trophy for the Seattle International Film Festival, which is running this week.

He is Matthew Stern, of Seattle, whose blown glass artwork will be presented as the trophy for the Mayor’s Award for Outstanding Achievement in Film May 25.

Stern has just returned from teaching at the Penland School of Art and Craft in North Carolina.

The gallery at 232 N Spruce is marking its 38th year in Cannon Beach.