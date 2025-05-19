Contrasts displayed at the Art Loft in Astoria Published 6:45 pm Monday, May 19, 2025

Two contrasting artwork formats are on display at the Art Loft in Astoria this month.

The Contemporary Quilt Art Association includes members from around the Northwest, mostly Seattle and elsewhere in Washington. Its “Migrations” exhibit features fiber art by Lisa Jenni of Redmond, Wash., including her piece “Rings of Eternity.”

Jenni grew up in Germany with a background in the fine arts and cartography. She was a watercolor painter and illustrator. When she emigrated to the Northwest in 2000, she turned to quilting and other media. “Fiber is a very adaptable medium that also allows me to explore crossover applications with paint and other mark-making tools,” she noted.

The gallery at 106 Third St. in Astoria is above Fine Art Supply. It is also exhibiting and offering hand-turned wooden bowls created by Andy Hoch for the next couple of months.

Each bowl is created from pieces of driftwood. In the process, the colors of the wood and the patterns of the grain are preserved as the shape and finish evolve, said Cathy Gran at the gallery.

The loft is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. It includes studio space, exhibit space, a multipurpose room and space for classes.