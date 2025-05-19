Artists recruited to create 8×8 artwork for AVA fund-raiser Published 1:49 pm Monday, May 19, 2025

Time is running out for artists to complete their Create 8×8 project.

More than 40 artists have stepped up to participate in the fundraiser.

Astoria Visual Arts is offering 8×8-inch wooden panels to artists to create original artwork. AVA will auction them during an exhibit June 5 to June 8. The panels are available for collection at the gallery at 1000 Duane St., in Astoria. Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. For details, email astoriavisualarts@gmail.com.

All panels must be returned to AVA during two time windows, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. June 2 or 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 3.

The celebration party and raffle will be held 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 7 with live music by Joey Altruda. Drinks will be available.

Astoria Visual Arts will conclude the 11th annual Clatsop County Student Art Show May 25. The exhibit features students from Astoria, Knappa and Warrenton high schools along with youth attending Astoria Choice Academy, homeschoolers and participants in AVA’s Art Room after-school program. Most of the art is for sale for $50 each, with students receiving all proceeds.