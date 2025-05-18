Butterflies on the agenda at Fort George Published 1:36 pm Sunday, May 18, 2025

Graham Klag, executive director of the North Coast Watershed Association, will speak 7 p.m. May 22 at Fort George Brewery, 1483 Duane St, Astoria. His topic at the Thursday Lecture Series will be about restoring the Oregon Silverspot Butterfly (scientific name: Speyeria zerene hippolyta), with an emphasis on the role of native plants as pollinators.

An introduction will be given by Robert Michael Pyle, founder of the Xerces Society, a group dedicated to conservation of

invertebrates considered to be essential to biological diversity and ecosystem health. Pyle will have copies of his newest books available for signing and sale.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with food and beverages available. All ages are welcome and there is no cover charge

The evening is part of a recurring community lecture series every Thursday from October through May. The fourth Thursday theme is Nature Matters with the Lewis and Clark National Historic Park, the Lewis and Clark National Park Association and the Watershed Association.