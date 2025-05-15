Traveling musicians to enchant in Manzanita Published 6:40 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

MANZANITA — “Giraffes can’t dance!” A story by Giles Andreae and Guy Parker-Rees is the focus of the North Oregon Coast Symphony’s May Musical Storytime outreach program.

The free, hands-on activity for preschoolers will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 19 at the North Tillamook Library in Manzanita. The outreach program, for children ages 2 to 5, will feature live accompaniment by flute, percussion, and brass players.

The story is described as “a joyful tale about finding your own rhythm, inspiration, and confidence.”

After the reading each musician will explain about their instruments and demonstrate playing them. Children will have the opportunity to play some instruments.

The events are planned monthly in partnership between North Oregon Coast Symphony, North Tillamook Library and the Astoria Library. For more information, visit the symphony’s website at www.nocsymphony.org