Scratchpad: Solidarity among artists is so cool Published 12:52 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

One of the coolest things I heard recently was about a gathering of three bands who play vastly different styles. For many moons, those five lovable dudes who comprise the Brownsmead Flats have been voted the Coast Weekend Readers Choice award winners for best local band. This year, two other bands, Dr. Onion and the No-No Mamas and Get Down Moses, finished ahead of them when the votes were tallied.

So what did the other bands do? They invited the Flats to play with them at the same Astoria venue at a Mayday performance billed as “The Three Best Bands on the North Coast.” As the poster proclaimed, “Solidarity forever!”

Pictured are Larry Moore and Dan Sutherland. Other Flats members are Ned Heavenrich, John Fenton and Ray Räihälä. The latter is the only North Coast person I can immediately think of who causes me angst every time I type his name because of those thingeys over the As.

• • •

When I showed up in Cannon Beach to shoot photos for “The Norwegians” at the Coaster Theatre, actors Ryan Hull and John Hoff, who play menacing but somewhat goofy hitmen, replied to most of my interview questions in the Midwest-Norwegian character accents they have been taught for the show. I chuckled all the way home.

Director Deanna Duplechain brought in a long-time drama colleague Monica Blaze Leavitt to tutor them, as well as Cyndi Fisher and Sara Spangler, whose characters have Texas and Kentucky accents. During her visit, Leavitt taught a couple of public classes in diction, including one I attended in Ilwaco with actors from the Peninsula Players. It was an enjoyable evening. My late parents would be proud that I now speak proper English.

Arts promoters in Clatsop County are spreading the word about Make Music on June 21, an unticketed informal one-day festival designed to encourage grassroots involvement on an almost spontaneous basis.

• • •

The celebration, which began in France in 1982, now happens simultaneously in more than 1,000 cities around the world. It will be the fourth year for Astoria.

Sheila Martin from the Arts Council of Clatsop County is among those spearheading calls for people to sign up online. Local activities will be added to the website www.makemusicday.org/clatsopcounty.

• • •

Several folks mentioned that splendid logo that the managers at the Astoria Sunday Market are using for this year’s promotions which featured in last week’s edition. The clever artwork was designed by Connie Dillon. That lady has talent.