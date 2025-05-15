Ric’s Open Poetry Mic moves to KALA Published 6:00 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

The monthly Ric’s Open Poetry Mic sessions are moving to the KALA performance space, 1017 Marine Drive, Astoria

The first is 7 p.m. May 21. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for sign-ups.

Astoria-based poet Florence Sage explained the concept. “Ric’s is a welcoming, free and friendly open mic for poets and literary prose writers — experienced and not,” she said. It was begun by the late Ric Vrana, for whom it is named.

Each signed-up reader has a time limit of five minutes to read original or favorite work.

Wine, beer and soft beverages will be available for purchase. Donations for the venue costs are accepted.

Sage noted that after more than 10 years of monthly poetry readings at WineKraft in Astoria, the event had outgrown the space at the wine bar.

“WineKraft host Rebecca Kraft has treated us like favorite family,” added Sage. “But we need more space now, with new poets and listeners continuing to come. As Rebecca has just sold her business, this seemed the time to move to a larger venue. The new owners say they intend to keep cozy WineKraft going as it is.”

KALA is the home of Hipfish Publications. “KALA has given us a kind and warm welcome,” Sage said. “With its starry little stage, its professional onsite sound and light equipment, and its cabaret ambiance, KALA is our best fit going forward.”

The event is on the third Wednesday of each month.