Poet laureate to visit Oregon Coast Published 1:45 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

CLOVERDALE — Ada Limón, the U.S.poet laureate, will visit Oregon May 20. She has been invited by the Sitka Center for Art and Ecology to speak at the Nestucca K-8 School in Cloverdale. Admission is free.

The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the reading will begin at 6 p.m. Limón will read from her work and discuss the role of poetry in connecting people to the natural world. A book signing will follow.

Limón is the 24th poet laureate of the United States. As well as poetry, she has written books for children including “In Praise of Mystery” and “And, Too, The Fox.”

“For the local community, it is an unprecedented opportunity to host a U.S poet laureate, hear her share her acclaimed works and take part in a truly unforgettable experience,” said Shannon Carlson, director of communications and outreach at the Sitka Center for Art and Ecology.

The center’s growing youth program, K-8 Create, serves 5,000 students in 17 Oregon schools. The nonprofit is located in Otis at Cascade Head. For details, log on to sitkacenter.org.