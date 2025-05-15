Orson Welles’ noir movie shown at Seaside Published 1:51 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

SEASIDE —The Seaside Public Library at 1131 Broadway St., Seaside plans a free public showing 1 p.m. May 17 of the Orson Welles-Rita Hayworth 1947 noir movie “The Lady From Shanghai.”

Welles plays a dreamer who falls for the beautiful Elsa Bannister (Hayworth) in New York’s Central Park. She tells him she and her lawyer husband are about to sail their yacht to San Francisco by way of the Panama Canal. They need a skipper, and she offers him the job. But as the journey progresses, he finds himself being pulled into a bizarre murder scheme.

Afterward, there will be a short presentation on the movie and a discussion with film historian and educator Paul Laverack via Zoom.