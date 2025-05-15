Oregon Ballet at the Liberty Theatre Published 4:42 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

OBT2, Oregon Ballet Theatre’s second company, will perform at the Liberty Theatre in Astoria 7:30 p.m. May 21.

The troupe is made up of 12 to 15 dancers who serve as ambassadors to the community while furthering their training under the direction of OBT2 Director Dominic Walsh.

They perform throughout the Pacific Northwest in an annual spring tour.

Dancers understudy and perform professional company roles throughout the season in George Balanchine’s Nutcracker and other large-scale productions. They also perform in the annual program OBT by Design, which features world premieres choreographed for the troupe.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Drinks and snacks will be available from the Liberty’s Lower Lobby concessions area.

General admission tickets are $20, available online at https://libertyastoria.org, or $25 on the day. Students can pay $10 online ahead of the date of the performance.