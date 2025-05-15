Lupulin Ecstasy festival is back Published 2:39 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

Fort George Brewery is back with its fourth-annual IPA celebration, Lupulin Ecstasy.

It will be held from noon to 6 p.m. May 17 in the grounds of the Flavel House in Astoria. Tickets cost $79 and include a glass and six tasting tokens. Free admission to the Flavel House, Oregon Film Museum and Heritage Museum is included. A portion of the proceeds benefits the Clatsop County Historical Society.

The outdoor festival will feature IPAs and lagers from 23 breweries. Coast Weekend beer columnist William Dean notes that one highlight will be the release of this year’s 3-Way IPA, a collaboration between Fort George and two soon-to-be named breweries.