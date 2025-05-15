Long Beach Grange hosts a ‘Blast of Jazz’

Published 12:37 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

By Staff reports

LONG BEACH — The Long Beach Grange Hall will host “A Blast of Jazz” featuring the Ilwaco High School Jazz Band under director Rachel Lake. The event is 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 17 at the Grange Hall, 5715 Sandridge Road in Long Beach. The event features dinner, music and a silent auction. Tickets are $20, cash only, available at the door or in advance at the Ebb Tide Cafe in Ilwaco, Okie’s Market in Ocean Park or D. Minto’s Jewelry in Long Beach.

You Might Like

Print Article

Marketplace