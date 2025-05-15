Long Beach Grange hosts a ‘Blast of Jazz’ Published 12:37 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

LONG BEACH — The Long Beach Grange Hall will host “A Blast of Jazz” featuring the Ilwaco High School Jazz Band under director Rachel Lake. The event is 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 17 at the Grange Hall, 5715 Sandridge Road in Long Beach. The event features dinner, music and a silent auction. Tickets are $20, cash only, available at the door or in advance at the Ebb Tide Cafe in Ilwaco, Okie’s Market in Ocean Park or D. Minto’s Jewelry in Long Beach.