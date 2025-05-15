Liberty comedy duo comes with a warning Published 1:28 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

The Liberty Theatre in Astoria will host a North Coast Comedy Night featuring Zak Toscani and Imani Danae. The event will be 8 p.m. May 17.

General admission tickets are $10, available online at https://libertyastoria.org.

The host will be Drew Wilson-McGrath.

Toscani is a comedian and writer who began performing comedy in Portland and has traveled around the world. He has performed at the Bumbershoot Music and Arts Festival, the Bridgetown Comedy Festival and the High Plains Comedy Festival.

He is a recurring guest on a comedy podcast, All Fantasy Everything, and has written for Comedy Central, the Washington Post, the BBC, Newsweek, Buzzfeed, and Vice.

Danae has been performing stand-up for almost four years. She is known for astute and quirky observations, witty puns and social commentary. She was named one of the Willamette Weekly’s 2023 Funniest Five comedians and participated in the annual “Undisputable Genius of Comedy” showcase in Portland in 2023.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Drinks and snacks will be available from the Liberty’s Lower Lobby concessions area.

Organizers warn that the event may include content that may be considered offensive.