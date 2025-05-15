Jazz-style concert at the Coaster Theatre Published 2:38 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

CANNON BEACH — Two Northwest musicians whose vocals offer a mix of jazz, soul and pop will appear at the Coaster Theatre in Cannon Beach. Tom Grant and Shelly Rudolph will perform at 3 p.m. May 18.

Grant has had a long career as a sideman and as a musician in his own right, a leading light, especially in the mid-1980s, promoting the movement called smooth jazz. A jazz pianist, he has toured the world with Tony Williams, Joe Henderson and Charles Lloyd. After his 2008 release “Life Is Good,” he was heralded as being at “the top of his game” by JazzTimes magazine.

Rudolph has performed and recorded with such artists as Ken Stange from Joe Cocker’s band, Dave Matthews, and 2010 Grammy winner David Darling. Her singing voice has a honey-sweet richness that she uses with incredible power and musical depth to “send chills up and down your spine,” according to LA Weekly.

Tickets are $20, available online at https://coastertheatre.com, at the box office, or call (503) 436-1242.