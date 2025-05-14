Steeplechase performs at the Liberty May 18 Published 2:05 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

The band Steeplechase will perform at the LIberty Theatre in Astoria 7 p.m. May 18. General admission tickets are $25, available online at https://libertyastoria.org.

At the heart of the group is Hanz Araki, a flautist, whistle player and singer who was a winner of Canada’s Juno Award for recording artists. This is Araki’s third appearance at the Liberty.

With three decades of musical exploration across Irish, Scottish, Japanese and American traditions, Araki blends his Japanese heritage with Irish roots. He brings a distinctive voice and sound that the British-based online music site Fatea Magazine has called “achingly beautiful.”

The band, Steeplechase, came together at an Irish music session. Bouzouki player Zach Bauman, bodhrán player David Lofgren and guitarist/whistle player Sam Vogt hail from Maine, although they formed the band in the Pacific Northwest. Onstage they make fun of their dramatic height differences, which they try to disguise by playing seated.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Drinks and snacks will be available from the Liberty’s Lower Lobby concessions area.