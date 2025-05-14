Regatta announces Astoria window design contest Published 10:47 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

The Astoria Regatta Association has announced an Astoria downtown decorating contest ahead of the 130th annual festival this summer.

Businesses are encouraged to decorate their windows between now through August to celebrate this year’s Regatta theme, “Hold Fast — Embrace the Tide.”

To register to have a business judged, email Briana@events-nw.com. The Regatta court will be in Astoria Aug. 5 for judging. Two winners will be invited to the Queen’s coronation at the Liberty Theater Aug. 6.